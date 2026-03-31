Rain and snow arrive in Colorado on Tuesday and Wednesday bringing much needed moisture

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mild overnight, with lows about 10-15 degrees above average. The sky will be partly cloudy, and there will be a light breeze tonight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 45; High: 68;

A cold front will arrive in the morning, taking high temperatures down about 10 degrees from Monday, but still about 10 degrees above average. Wind will be variable in direction, at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph. There is a chance of spotty rain showers in the afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 47; High: 74;

A cold front will cool temperatures about 10 degrees compared to Monday. It will be a breezy Tuesday with wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph. A spotty afternoon rain shower is possible.

Canon City forecast: Low: 49; High: 72;

It will be a warm and breezy Tuesday with winds gusting to 30 mph. There is a chance of a spotty afternoon rain shower.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 40; High: 62;

It will be mild and breezy on Wednesday with wind gusting to 35 mph. There is a chance of afternoon rain showers.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 44; High: 65;

A mild and breezy Tuesday with winds gusting to 30 mph. There is a chance of spotty afternoon and evening rain showers.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 60s-70s;

It will be a mild and gusty Tuesday with a cold front moving in during the morning with winds gusting 25-35 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50/47; High: 71/75;

Tuesday will be warm with winds gusting 25-30 mph. There is a low chance of an isolated afternoon shower.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

It will be mild and windy on Tuesday with gusts of 30-40 mph. There will be a few passing rain showers in the mountain valleys during the afternoon. Showers will increase and become more widespread along and west of the Continental Divide overnight. See the winter weather advisories going into effect at 6 pm Tuesday below.

Tuesday-Wednesday Mountain Snow:

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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