Quiet with a warming trend through mid-week, with gusty late week breezes and a weekend cooldown

Tonight's Forecast:

A seasonable start to our week today as fair weather making high pressure moves back over our state, booting out our weekend's cold canadian air mass. With partly cloudy to mainly clear skies tonight, we'll cool off quickly from our cool but comfortable afternoon. You'll need a couple of layers if you'll be out between 4PM-10PM as we go from the mid 40s, to the mid to upper 20s. Overall though, hard to complain about tonight - you'll be able to see the stars if you want to!

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 23; High: 48;

Cool, crisp, and quiet tonight in the Pikes Peak Region, with partly cloudy skies early and mainly clear skies overnight. Some clouds will arrive for your Tuesday morning commute but they'll roll out quickly. As we continue to melt our remaining snow, expect a couple of slick patches as temperatures drop below the freezing mark tonight.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 20; High: 53;

Cool and quiet for ya tonight in the Arkansas River Valley with mainly clear skies. Tomorrow morning you can expect some light, patchy fog or some patchy low clouds depending on your elevation, but they'll be gone quickly.

Canon City forecast: Low: 24; High: 53;

Mainly clear, calm and quiet. Slightly warmer than last night. Northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 18; High: 43;

Partly cloudy skies at times, intermixed with periods of clear sky through 4AM. After that, partly cloudy skies for your morning. Otherwise, quiet with northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: Low 20s; High: 40s;

Partly cloudy with west winds up to 10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: Low 20s; High: 50s;

Mostly clear skies - which equals cold air for you tonight! West winds at up to 10 mph will help to keep you from cooling further. Otherwise, it's going to be a great evening to view the stars with relatively dry air in place.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 22; High: 48/53;

Mostly clear and cold, with northwest winds at 5-15 mph. Nice conditions lie ahead for your Tuesday - with plenty of sun and another 5 degrees of warmth added to your highs today.

Mountains forecast: Low: Teens; High: 30s/40s;

Mostly clear - no blowing snow or other concerns tonight. West winds at 10-15 mph. The sun is back with ya in the high country tomorrow with southwesterly winds warming you up to the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Our quiet weather machine - high pressure - continues to keep our skies happy Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures climb the stairs each day, reaching the low 50s Wednesday for most of the plains. Upper level energy Wednesday will lead to afternoon breezes, particularly along and south of highway 50 where flow through the mountains may enhance winds. We keep gusty breezes Thursday as well, with some extra cloud cover. Wednesday we could see winds gusting from 20-30 mph along the corridor, with the best breezes in Pueblo and south. Thursday, we'll all be feelin' the breeze, which should be around 15-25 mph. Thursday will not be much cooler than Wednesday despite a weak cold front passing Wednesday night due to those breezes.

Your next weather maker arrives Friday. It looks weak, and the system's arrival from the north does not favor big time weather here in southern Colorado. Expect a few snow showers, with better chances in the high country. The storm track is quite far to the north - following our jet stream, so the big impact to you will be colder temperatures Friday and Saturday. Snow amounts look low right now. Stay tuned.

We'll warm back up Sunday and Monday to the 50s, so this cold snap will be short lived.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.