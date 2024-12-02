Quiet week of sunshine and mild highs ahead for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

A weak cold front dropping south across the eastern Plains early this morning will bring a modest cool down for Southern Colorado. Monday's highs will be around 3-5 degrees cooler than Sunday, with highs on the Plains topping out in the 40s and lower 50s. Temperatures in the mountains this afternoon will also be pleasant, warming into the 30s and lower 40s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 48; Low: 27. After warming into the lower 50s on Sunday, our high this afternoon will be slightly cooler, topping out in the upper 40s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 48; Low: 20. The work week will start out with ample sunshine, but today will be our coolest day of the week. After today, highs the rest of the week will be in the 50s and lower 60s.

Canon City forecast: High: 52; Low: 30. With lower 50s and sunshine, our Monday will be a really great weather day to grab lunch outside or take a midday walk around the neighborhood.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 45; Low: 20. The first week of December will begin with clear skies, light breezes and highs in the mid 40s. Tomorrow will be around 5 degrees warmer.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. A mellow and mild start to the week, with highs in northern El Paso County topping out in the 40s

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s/20s. A cold front that moves through the Plains early this morning will bring a modest cool down to Monday's highs, with today's forecast featuring near average highs and plenty of sunshine.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Dry skies, light breezes and a seasonable start to the work week after Thanksgiving, with our highs today topping out in the 40s and lower 50s.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Monday will be an absolute stunner in the mountains, thanks to clear skies, light breezes and comfortably cool temperatures.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure to our west will maintain a bright and mild forecast for the rest of the week. After a cooler high in the 40s Monday in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, Tuesday's highs temperatures will be close to 60 degrees! A weak cold front Wednesday will cool us back down to the lower 50s and middle 50s on the Plains, which is still above average.

Highs in the 50s and lower 60s will continue from late this week into the upcoming weekend, with no real threats of any rain or snow in Southern Colorado through Sunday afternoon.

____

