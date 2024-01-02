Quiet weather until Wednesday, snow returns Thursday

Today’s Forecast:

A storm moving over New Mexico has brought some clouds into Southern Colorado this morning. As the storm moves east, clouds will thin out this afternoon. These changes will lead to a modest amount of cooling today, with highs down around 5-10 degrees from what we saw on New Year's Day.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 46; Low: 22. Our roller coaster ride of temperatures will continue on Tuesday, with around 10 degrees of cooling expected today across the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 47; Low: 17. Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to a mostly sunny and seasonably mild afternoon, with our high today warming into the upper 40s.

Canon City forecast: High: 49; Low: 27. Partly to mostly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to a sunny afternoon, with our high topping out near 50 degrees.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 40; Low: 16. After a super nice Monday, temperatures will be cooler on Tuesday, with our afternoon high up near 40 degrees.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s/20s. Cooler on Tuesday, with decreasing clouds this morning giving way to sunshine by the afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s/20s. The combination of a cold front dropping into the Plains this morning coupled with a storm moving over New Mexico will lead to a cooler day, with afternoon highs back down to the 40s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s/20s. A cloudy start to the 2nd day of January will give way to a mostly sunny and cooler afternoon, with highs today warming into the 40s.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s/20s. We'll see a few more nice days in the high country before snow moves in late this week. The first storm won't be a huge snowmaker, but a second round of snow this weekend could be more impactful.

Extended outlook forecast:

We'll see one more quiet day Wednesday before the first in a series of storms arrives. In the Pikes Peak Region, snow is likely to develop by Thursday afternoon, continuing into Thursday night before tapering off very early Friday morning. Highs on Thursday will only warm into the middle 30s in Colorado Springs. An early look at snowfall totals from storm number one is showing around 1-3" of accumulation for areas along the I-25 corridor.

Clearing skies Friday afternoon, along with dry skies Saturday will give us a chance to dry out before the next storm moves in on Sunday. This storm could be even more potent than the first storm, with the threat of heavier snow, gusty winds and much colder air as we head towards early next week.

____

