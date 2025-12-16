Quiet Tuesday before high winds and elevated fire danger Wednesday

Today’s Forecast:

Our forecast today will be a lot like what we saw on Monday, with mostly sunny skies and an unseasonably warm afternoon. Highs today will range from the 40s and 50s in the mountain valleys and higher terrain, to the 60s on the Plains. Some areas could even see lower 70s this afternoon. Considering that the average high in the Springs this time of the year is 44 degrees and for Pueblo 47 degrees, today's highs will be around 20-25 degrees warmer than normal.

A strong low pressure system to our north will cause the jet stream to drop into Colorado on Wednesday, with increasing wind across the mountains late this evening.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 65; Low: 35. Today will be the calm before the storm, with light northerly breezes this afternoon in the Springs and a high in the middle 60s. Current record: 67° (1952).

Pueblo forecast: High: 68; Low: 29. Although the calendar says mid-December, today's high in the upper 60s will feel much more like mid-October. Current record: 70° (1939).

Canon City forecast: High: 67; Low: 38. Tuesday's forecast will be very similar to what we saw on Monday, with mostly sunny skies, light northerly breezes, and well above average temperatures.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 55; Low: 30. Dry skies and sunshine, along with light breezes and above average highs will contribute to another warm, October-like day in Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. With an average high of around 40 degrees this time of the year, Tuesday's forecast will dry and warm, with temperatures this afternoon expected to top out in the upper 50s and 60s.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s/30s. Dry and warm on Tuesday before turning warm and windy on Wednesday. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect on Wednesday starting at 11 am.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Dry and breezy on Tuesday, with highs this afternoon on the southern I-25 corridor topping out in the 60s. NW wind gusts to 30 mph will be possible this morning in Huerfano County.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Some light snow has been falling this morning in the central and northern mountains, with the snow expected to wrap up before 10 am. In the southeastern mountains, it will be a mild and breezy day, with increasing wind this evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

A strong storm moving across the northern tier of the country will send significant wind into Colorado on Wednesday. High Wind Warnings have been issued for Teller County and the Front Range mountains, with gusts of 60-80 mph in these areas. Red Flag Warnings have been issued for El Paso County, Pueblo County and the southeastern Plains. Fire danger will be highest from late morning until early Wednesday evening.

Highs Wednesday will warm into the 60s and lower 70s on the Plains, with 40s and lower 50s on Thursday. Friday will be warmer and gusty as highs return to the middle 60s to lower 70s. The weekend will be warm and dry, with Sunday cooler than Saturday due to the arrival of our next cold front.

