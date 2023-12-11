Quiet start to the week, with mid-week snow possible

Today’s Forecast:

A weak ridge of high pressure will bring us a quiet day of weather. Although we'll be slightly cooler than Sunday due to a lack of downslope winds, temperatures will warm to near average for this time of the year. Traveling into the high country, you could see a few light snow showers today, with accumulations expected to remain under 1".

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 48; Low: 23. We'll see a nice start to our week here in the Pikes Peak Region, and although around 10 degrees cooler than yesterday, our temperatures this afternoon will warm close to average for this time of the year.

Pueblo forecast: High: 50; Low: 20. A pretty comfortable start to the week for Pueblo, with partly cloudy skies, light breezes and a high near 50 degrees today.

Canon City forecast: High: 52; Low: 25. Monday's weather will be dry, with a seasonable mix of sun and clouds, and light breezes across eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 43; Low: 17. A cool, but not too cold start to the week for Woodland Park, with snow not expected across Teller County on Monday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. We'll see more snowmelt warmth today across northern El Paso County, thanks to a mix of sun and clouds and 40s for our daytime high.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. With mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today, our work week will start out dry and mild, with afternoon highs warming into the 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 10s/20s. We're looking at a pretty quiet stretch of weather over the next 24 hours, with highs today warming into the upper 40s and 50s, and lows tonight dropping down to the upper teens and 20s.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Any snow that falls in the high country today will be light, and mainly focused around the I-70 corridor. Winds will be light this afternoon and again on Tuesday, with snow returning to our forecast on Wednesday.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front late Monday will bring us more clouds and cooler temperatures on Tuesday, along with the possibility of some patchy freezing drizzle or light snow showers during the morning hours. Highs Tuesday will be around 10 degrees cooler than today, only warming into the 30s and 40s throughout Southern Colorado.

A developing storm system will arrive on Wednesday, but for now, it appears that most of the heavier snow will stay well south of Highway 50. While the southeastern Plains could see several inches of accumulation through Thursday morning, accumulations in the Pikes Peak Region should stay under 1". Drier weather will return as we head towards the end of the week and weekend, with highs returning to the 50s in many areas by Saturday afternoon.

