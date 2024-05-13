Quiet start to the week, with a few isolated Monday afternoon showers

Today’s Forecast:

After a wild weekend of weather, where Mother Nature threw everything that she could at Colorado, our work week will be begin on a more mellow note. Skies will be bright and sunny this morning before turning partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. With recycled moisture in place, we're expecting to see some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the mountains this afternoon, with a few of these storms likely to reach the I-25 corridor. Showers should be fairly brief today for areas outside of the mountains, and could happen anytime between 2-7 pm.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 72; Low: 45. Our high today will rebound into the lower 70s for the first time in more than a week with sunshine early giving way to a few showers or thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 78; Low: 44. After a wet and chilly weekend, our high this afternoon in the upper 70s will be around 10-15 degrees warmer than what we saw back on Sunday. Although clouds will increase this afternoon, rain chances for Pueblo will only be around 10% today.

Canon City forecast: High: 75; Low: 48. Sunshine early will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon and the chance for a quick passing shower or thunderstorm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 61; Low: 36. After more than a foot of snow on Mother's Day in parts of Teller County, our work week will begin with snowmelt sunshine and a high in the lower 60s. Beginning around 1-2 pm and lasting until sunset, we will see the potential for at least a few quick passing showers or thunderstorms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. We're starting out with blue skies and sunshine this morning in the Tri-Lakes area. This will be followed with increasing clouds this afternoon and the chance for a few brief showers or thunderstorms.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Sunshine early will give way to a mix of sun and clouds Monday afternoon and some much warmer highs. A few isolated showers will be possible today for areas close to I-25, with generally dry weather for our eastern counties.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. While rain won't be widespread today, we are watching at least the potential for a few hit or miss showers this afternoon in Huerfano County, with the Trinidad area likely staying dry today.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 30s. Sunny skies early will give way to some scattered mountain showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. For those in the high country, today's snow level will hover around 10,000 to 11,000 feet.

Extended outlook forecast:

A storm over the Pacific Northwest will lead to an uptick in rain chances for Southern Colorado by mid-week. On Tuesday, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon hours before wrapping up around sunset. Some storms could be on the strong to low end severe side, with strong wind gusts possible. Main areas to watch for severe weather will be the far easter Plains and the San Luis Valley.

Highs will be warmer on Tuesday before cooling back down to the 60s and very low 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. As high pressure returns late this week, we'll see a high in the middle to upper 70s on Friday in Colorado Springs, with a high of 81 degrees on Saturday. Rain chances will remain less than 20% through the upcoming weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.