Quiet start to Thanksgiving week for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures won't be as cold tonight as the past few nights, but still considering the time of the year, a little colder than what we would typically expect towards the middle of November. Lows in the high country will be the coldest, with single digits and teens in these areas. For the lower elevations, lows tonight will cool down to the teens and twenties.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 21; High: 52; Cold morning temperatures will give way to a bright and mild afternoon, and a beautiful start to the week.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 13; High: 55; A lovely start to the week for Pueblo, but don't forget to layer up as you head out the door because it will once again be on the frigid side early Monday morning.

Canon City forecast: Low: 27; High: 55; A quiet start to the week for Southern Colorado will mean some fantastic weather around Canon City on Monday, with sunshine and mid 50s for daytime highs.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 18; High: 48; Monday morning will bring back that November chill to our forecast, but will be followed by a bright and pleasant afternoon for Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s/50s; Light southerly breezes on Monday will help to erase tomorrow morning's freezing temperatures by bringing upper 40s and lower 50s to the Palmer Divide by the afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 50s; Although very cold once again Monday morning, the afternoon hours will be bright and mild as temperatures look to warm comfortably into the 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s/50s; A winter-like morning temperature wise will quickly give way to a sunny and pleasant, but chilly afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 30s/40s; Monday's weather for the high country will be absolutely spectacular, but don't worry because if you can't get up there tomorrow, Tuesday looks to be just as nice.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday should be just as nice as Monday, and beautiful across much of Southern Colorado. The wind is expected to kick up a few notches on Wednesday, with gusts to 25 mph possible. This will also lead to a few degrees of warming before our next cold front arrives. As of now...that front looks to punch through the region either late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Regardless of timing, we're looking at a windy and slightly cooler Thanksgiving this year.

____

