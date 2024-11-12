Quick moving cold front Tuesday, with mountain snow and gusty winds

Today’s Forecast:

A clear and calm start to our Tuesday will give way to a gusty and seasonably mild afternoon. Highs this afternoon range from the 40s in the mountains and mountain valleys to the 50s and lower 60s on the Plains. In Colorado Springs, we'll top out in the middle 50s, with peak wind gusts this afternoon ranging from 20-30 mph.

An incoming cold front that will be responsible for today's stronger wind gusts will also bring some light accumulations to the mountains. 2-5" of snow can be expected out towards the Continental Divide today. A few showers may survive east of the Front Range in northern Colorado, with also a few flurries late this evening in Teller County and along the Palmer Divide.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 54; Low: 26. Similar temperatures to yesterday, but more so on the windy side as an incoming storm will bring gusts to 30 mph in the Pikes Peak Region both in front of and behind the cold front.

Pueblo forecast: High: 55; Low: 25. A breezy to gusty day in Pueblo after a nice and calm Veterans Day. Peak SW wind gusts today could top 30 mph, with the wind turning out of the NW this evening after the cold front has cleared through.

Canon City forecast: High: 56; Low: 28. Breezy to gusty westerly winds today could top 30 mph this afternoon. The wind will weaken during the overnight hours, allowing for temperatures to cool down to the upper 20s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 49; Low: 19. After a nice Veterans Day, we'll see a cooler and gusty Tuesday in Teller County. An incoming cold front will bring us a small chance of a few flurries or snow showers this evening. Accumulations are not expected.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Much like Teller County, we could see the southern end of some moisture coming out of the mountains this evening, with a few flurries or light snow showers possible. Accumulations are not expected.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. Lingering snow on the ground will keep temperatures in the 40s in some areas today, with 50s and lower 60s for areas that have already melted away last week's snow and can warm much more efficiently.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Windy, with sunshine early giving way to a few clouds this evening. Peak wind gusts in wind prone areas could top 40 mph this afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. An incoming storm will bring snow and wind to the high country today, with most accumulations expected for areas north of Highway 50. Gusts in the mountains today will top 40-50 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Behind tonight's cold front will come a decent cool down, with highs down Wednesday by around 6-10 degrees. After warming into the middle 40s in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, highs will rebound into the upper 50s on Thursday and the middle 50s on Friday.

Dry weather is expected from late this week into the start of the weekend ahead of our next incoming storm. We're still more than five days away from any potential impacts in Southern Colorado, but just a heads up that Monday to Tuesday of next week could feature a return to wintry weather conditions and colder temperatures. Stay tuned!

