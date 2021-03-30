Quick change of seasons Tuesday with snow in the forecast

Tonight's Forecast:

A powerful cold front will pass through Southern Colorado late this evening. Gusty north winds will occur for a few hours behind the front's passage, but should weaken well before sunrise Tuesday. Moisture will increase behind the cold front, with some light snow possible over the Palmer Divide and Pikes Peak Region by Tuesday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 25; High: 34. Our weather on Tuesday will be a complete 180 from what we saw on Monday. The warmth will be replaced with much colder temperatures and a chance for snow. Snow will primarily stick above 6,500 to 7,000 feet, with snow totals ranging from a trace to 3".

PUEBLO: Low: 30; High: 40. Much colder on Tuesday for Pueblo as highs will barely climb out of the 30s. The storm that pushes through won't really be cold enough to produce much accumulation in Pueblo, but some grassy areas could see around 1".

CANON CITY: Low: 29; High: 41. After a warm and windy Monday, Tuesday's forecast will feature a big case of weather whiplash. In addition to the cold, light snow showers will be possible during the day, but accumulations will be minor at best.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 18; High: 31. Cold and snowy across Teller County on Tuesday. Some areas could see quite a bit of snow, with moderate accumulations and impacts from the storm. Snow totals from 3-6".

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s; High: 30s. Snow will move into our forecast on Tuesday, and with accumulations likely to occur, we can expect some roads to become snow covered and icy during the day. Snow totals from 2-5".

PLAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s. After warming into the 80s on Monday, highs will be more than 40 degrees colder in some spots on Tuesday. A few rain or snow showers will be possible through Tuesday evening, with little snow accumulation expected.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s; High: 40s. More than a week into Spring, here comes winter! Highs will be chilly on Tuesday, with rain and snow showers likely. Snow totals from a trace to 2".

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 20s/30s. Snow returns to the mountains of Southern Colorado on Tuesday. With snow levels well below pass level, travelers should be advised of wintry driving conditions during the storm. Snow totals from 2-5".

Extended Outlook:

As the snow clears out Tuesday evening, cold air will settle into the forecast for about 24 hours. Morning lows Wednesday morning will be in the 10s and 20s, with chilly highs and sunshine for the afternoon. Late this week high pressure returns, setting the stage for a nice boost of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs by the weekend will top out in the 70s and 80s.

