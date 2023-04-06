Quick burst of snow tonight with sunshine returning Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

We're tracking another quick burst of snow tonight, which mainly looks to impact areas around the Pikes Peak Region, with the highest totals around Teller County and the Palmer Divide. Since it's been so much colder today than yesterday, any snow that falls will have a better potential to stick to the ground than what we saw last night.

KOAA weather Snow totals forecast through early Thursday morning

The snow should wrap up well before sunrise, with clearing skies and another round of cold temperatures by early Thursday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 18; High: 50; Starting very cold once again on Thursday, but as we work into the afternoon hours, sunshine will help to warm us into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 17; High: 57; After a very cold morning, Thursday afternoon will be a step in the right direction as highs look to rebound into the upper 50s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 21; High: 55; Even with a light dusting of late night snow and cold temperatures early Thursday morning, our roads should be nice and clear for the morning commute. Afternoon temperatures will be much nicer than today, topping out in the mid 50s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 11; High: 42; The combination of a cold and snowy evening could lead to a few slick and icy conditions on the roads Thursday morning. With sunshine in our forecast, whatever falls tonight should melt away pretty quickly on Thursday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10s; High: 40s/50s; After a few inches of snow tonight, sunshine will return to our forecast on Thursday, allowing for highs to climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Plains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 50s/60s; The big chill returns later tonight, and after a frigid morning, Thursday afternoon will turn into a nice and mild end to the day for the Plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 50s; We've got one last cold night to get through before a nice warming trend late this week. Thursday will be more of a transition day than anything else as afternoon highs warm well into the 50s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 30s/40s; A cold night and a chilly day Thursday will be followed by a nice warming trend as we inch closer to the weekend.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure will deliver the goods on Friday, with further warming ahead for Southern Colorado. Stronger breezes Friday have triggered a Fire Weather Watch for the southeastern Plains. For now, this does not include El Paso or Pueblo counties, but we'll be watching this closely as any change to the forecast could result in an expanded watch area.

Overall quiet weather is expected by the weekend, with highs warming into the 60s and 70s across the Plains. Further warming next week will bring us our first real taste of spring-time "heat" this year as 80s are in the forecast by next Tuesday for Colorado Springs.

____

