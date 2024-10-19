Put on the pot of chili; This weekend will be cool with showers in Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

The sky will be mostly cloudy on Saturday in southern Colorado. Expect off-and-on rain showers across the region today, with a wintry mix or snow in the mountains. Temperatures will be cooler than normal by about 10-15 degrees.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 53; Low: 41.

Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Winds will be from the N at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 57; Low: 46.

Cloudy with rain showers. Wind will be from the NW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 56; Low: 44.

Cloudy with rain showers on Saturday. Wind will be from the NW at 2-8 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 52; Low: 35.

Mostly cloudy with a mix of rain and snow, with light snow accumulations possible on cool surfaces like grass. Wind will be from the SW at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50; Low: 40.

Mostly cloudy with off and on light rain and light wind from the NW.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 40s/50s.

Cool and cloudy all day with periodic rain showers and perhaps a few lightning strikes.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 52/51; Low: 40/43.

Cloudy with rain showers on Saturday. Isolated lightning strikes are possible.

Mountain valleys forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s.

Mountain valleys below 10,000 feet will see a mix of rain and snow today, with little to no accumulation. Mountain tops above 10,000 feet will continue to accumulate snow.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Sunday, drier air will begin to move in and we will likely see some sunshine in between the clouds. Showers are still expected, but they will be spotty with lighter accumulation than on Saturday. Temperatures will remain cool but will be a couple of degrees warmer than on Saturday.

