Prepare for another round of snow moving in Friday evening

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be generally calm and clear. Temperatures will be cold and below seasonable averages.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 25; High: 50; Partly to mostly cloudy on Friday with a chance of snow showers after 2 pm, with the greatest chance of snow between 4-10 pm. Snow accumulation through Saturday: trace to 3 inches.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 25; High: 50; Partly to mostly cloudy on Friday with snow showers possible after 2 pm, with the greatest chance of snow between 4 pm to 1 am. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 2 pm Friday to 5 pm Saturday. Snow accumulation through Saturday: 1 to 4 inches.

Canon City forecast: Low: 25; High: 50; Mostly cloudy on Friday with a chance of snow after 1 pm, and the greatest chance of snow will be between 4 pm to 11 pm. Snow accumulation through Saturday: trace to 2 inches.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 50; Mostly cloudy on Friday with a chance of snow after 12 pm, with the greatest chance of snow between 5 - 10 pm. Snow accumulation through Saturday: trace to 2 inches.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 25; High: 50; Partly to mostly cloudy on Friday with a chance of snow after 12 pm, with the greatest chance of snow between 3 - 10 pm. Snow accumulation through Saturday: 1 to 3 inches.

Plains forecast: Low: 25; High: 50; Partly to mostly cloudy on Friday with a chance of snow after 4 pm, with the heaviest snow between 6 pm - 4 am. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 2 pm Friday to 5 pm Saturday for Crowley County. WINTER STORM WARNING from 2 pm Friday through 5 pm Saturday for Otero, Bent, Prowers, Kiowa, Las Animas, and Baca counties. Snow accumulation through Saturday: 3 to 9 inches.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 25; High: 50; Mostly cloudy on Friday with a chance of snow after 3 pm, with the heaviest snow between 5 pm - 3 am. WINTER STORM WARNING for Huerfano and Las Animas Counties from 2 pm Friday until 5 pm Saturday. Snow accumulation through Saturday: Walsenburg 3 to 7 inches, Trinidad 5 to 9 inches.

Mountains forecast: Low: 25; High: 50; Snow showers move in late morning, becomes heavy through the afternoon, and taper off Saturday morning. WINTER STORM WARNING for the southern Sangre De Cristos and Wet Mountains from 2 pm Friday until 5 pm Saturday. Snow accumulation through Saturday: Sangre De Cristos 5 to 11 inches, Wet Mountains 2 to 7 inches.

Forecast snow totals between January 20-21:

Extended outlook forecast:

After the snow ends on Saturday afternoon, conditions will be cold yet clear through the first half of Sunday. Then another round of snow is possible across the region between Sunday night through Monday. There is high uncertainty about how much snow will fall with the late weekend batch of snow, so stay tuned.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.