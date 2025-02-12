Prepare for a snowy morning commute; winter weather advisories expire mid-day Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Moderate to heavy snow spreads across southern Colorado overnight into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be very cold tonight in the single digits or teens.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 11 am for I-25 and 2 pm for the eastern plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 6; High: 15;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 11 am. Snow continues in the morning and then begins to clear out with mostly cloudy conditions in the afternoon. It will be very cold on Wednesday with temperatures reaching the teens but the wind chill will make it feel colder.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 5; High: 18;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 11 am. Snow is expected in the morning and then gradually taper off during the day with a partly to mostly cloudy sky in the afternoon. It will remain cold all day.

Canon City forecast: Low: 10; High: 20;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 11 am. Snow showers will come to an end by the late morning and then a little bit of sunshine will peek out of the clouds. Temperatures will be very cold on Wednesday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: -1; High: 14;

Cold and mostly cloudy on Wednesday. Snow is possible in the morning but will clear out by late morning to early afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 2; High: 13;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 11 am. It will be mostly cloudy all day with snow showers in the morning. It will be cold so bundle up!

Plains forecast: Low: single digits; High: teens;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 2 pm. It will be mostly cloudy with snow in the morning. Snow will taper off during the afternoon and it will remain partly to mostly cloudy for the latter half of the day. Temperatures will be very cold.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 8/8; High: 17/22;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Huerfano County below 7,500 feet until 11 am. Snow will taper off in the morning and peeks of sunshine are possible by the afternoon. Temperatures will be very cold all day.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits - teens; High: teens-30s;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 5 am for the southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains above 10,000 feet. Snow showers will continue until the mid to late morning and then the sky will begin to clear in the mountain valleys. I will remain cold with teens and 20s for most of our mountain zones and 30s for the San Luis Valley.

Snow forecast from Tuesday night until Wednesday afternoon:

