Prepare for a May snowstorm in Colorado on Tuesday into Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Other than a few rain showeres in Teller and El Paso County, tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy and mild across southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 40; High: 45;

Tuesday brings an increase in cloud cover and a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms during the day. Showers will transition to snow overnight.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 43; High: 52;

Partly to mostly cloudy on Tuesday with rain and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. At night, showers will transition to a wintry mix, then snow by Wednesday morning.

Canon City forecast: Low: 44; High: 51;

It will be mostly cloudy on Tuesday with afternoon rain and isolated thunderstorms. There will be a transition to a wintry mix, then snow at night.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 33; High: 42;

It will be mostly cloudy on Tuesday. Showers are expected in the afternoon, which may start as rain or a wintry mix, before very quickly transitioning to snow.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 36; High: 41;

It will be mostly cloudy on Tuesday with afternoon showers expected. What may start as rain will transition to snow showers in the evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 40s-50s;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 41/41; High: 58/62;

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon and evening rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. A wintry mix is possible at night, with a transition to snow by Wednesday morning.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s-60s;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Tuesday with scattered showers in the afternoon in the form of rain or a wintry mix. By the evening, showers will transition to snow in the mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday morning until the early afternoon brings a wintry mix and snow to southern Colorado. The Wednesday morning commute will likely be icy or slushy for the entire region, with the worst travel expected in the zones under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in purple.

Snow total forecast from Tuesday evening through 6 pm Wednesday:

Pikes Peak region zoomed in snow totals:

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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