Powerful wind gusts & high fire danger on Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

A large and powerful storm moving across the northern Rockies will generate strong westerly wind gusts this evening across the mountains. Peak wind gusts by Tuesday morning in the higher elevations could hit the 60-80 mph mark. For the Plains, we're looking at a mostly cloudy and breezy night, with overnight lows only cooling down to the 30s and 40s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 42; High: 67; A very windy Tuesday is expected for the Pikes Peak Region, with widespread 30-50 mph westerly wind gusts expected. A few isolated gusts to 60 mph may occur, with a High Wind Warning in effect from noon to 6 pm. We also have a Red Flag Warning for the Colorado Springs metro area from 11 am to 7 pm.

KOAA weather Red Flag Warnings for parts of Southern Colorado on Tuesday, April 5th

Pueblo forecast: Low: 40; High: 73; Powerful wind gusts will rock Pueblo County on Tuesday, with 30-50 mph gusts expected in town during the bulk of the afternoon. A High Wind Warning will go into effect in Pueblo County at noon, and expire tomorrow at 6 pm.

KOAA weather High Wind Warnings for parts of Southern Colorado on Tuesday, April 5th

Canon City forecast: Low: 47; High: 67; Windy and warmer on Tuesday, with a High Wind Warning set to go into effect at noon. Wind gusts around Canon City could top 50-60 mph, and may lead to minor tree and roof damage while also creating dangerous driving conditions.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 36; High: 54; A super windy day Tuesday, with the potential for a few passing afternoon snow showers. Accumulations aren't a threat, but bursts of snow may lead to poor visibility at times tomorrow. A High Wind Warning will go into effect in Teller County at 3 am, and continue until 6 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s/60s; A High Wind Warning is set to go into effect over northern El Paso County noon Tuesday, and continue until 6 pm. During this time, peak wind gusts to 55 mph will be possible across the region.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s; Windy and warmer for the Plains on Tuesday, with high fire danger for parts of Baca, Las Animas, El Paso and Cheyenne counties. Peak wind gusts in the Plains tomorrow could top the 40-50 mph mark.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s; Watch out for the wind on Tuesday because it will be strong. Wind gusts across the southern I-25 corridor could top 40-50 mph during the afternoon hours.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s; The wind will be the big weather story on Tuesday across the high country, with wind gusts topping 60-80 mph. Be advised that travel over high mountain passes could be dangerous, especially for larger vehicles like SUVs and trucks. On top of the wind, snow showers are likely to impact our state's more central and northern mountain ranges on Tuesday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Behind Tuesday's cold front, a cooler northerly wind flow will establish over the state. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be about 10-20 degrees cooler than tomorrow. The wind will remain fierce as well, with peak gusts 24-45 mph each day through Thursday. Along with the wind, very dry air will keep the potential for high fire danger conditions in our forecast. As of Monday evening, Fire Weather Watches have already been posted on Wednesday for a large part of Southern Colorado.

KOAA weather Fire Weather Watches for parts of Southern Colorado on Wednesday, April 6th

The wind will relax late this week, allowing for high pressure to bring a warmer and quieter stretch of weather from Friday to Saturday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.