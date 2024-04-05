Powerful spring storm to bring damaging wind threat to Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

After a couple of breezy days, the wind will ramp up in intensity this afternoon across Southern Colorado, resulting in widespread fire danger. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect staring at 11 am for the San Luis Valley, I-25 corridor and eastern Plains. On top of 35-50 mph wind gusts, relative humidity today will be in the single digits and teens. Avoid outdoor burning during any and all Red Flag Warning days.

Temperature wise...the dry, downslope wind will continue to warm us up, with 70s and 80s expected on the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 76; Low: 40.

FIRE WEATHER WARNING in effect from 11AM - 9PM.

HIGH WIND WATCH in effect 4PM SAT - 12PM SUN.

Windy warmth today in the Olympic city. Winds increase through the day - from the 10-20 mph range this morning, to the 25-35 mph range this afternoon with gusts of 40-50 mph at times. That downslope wind will make today the warmest of the week and the year.

Pueblo forecast: High: 81; Low: 42.

FIRE WEATHER WARNING in effect from 11AM - 9PM.

HIGH WIND WATCH in effect 4PM SAT - 12PM SUN.

The wind will crank this afternoon in the steel city. The first 80 degree day of the year is ahead but leave the hats at the house! Afternoon winds will be sustained from 25-35 mph, gusting at times above 50 mph. This gusty wind also leads to high fire danger today.

Canon City forecast: High: 79; Low: 43.

HIGH WIND WATCH in effect 4PM SAT - 12PM SUN.

A relatively calm day compared to some of the other cities here in southern Colorado on the first Friday in April! Afternoon southerly winds from 15-30 mph. Winds increase further this evening into the 40 mph range.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 65; Low: 31.

HIGH WIND WATCH in effect 4PM SAT - 12PM SUN.

The wind is the big story today in the city above the clouds - though today's clouds will be above you on this Friday. Afternoon wind gusts will at times top 55 mph this afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s.

FIRE WEATHER WARNING in effect from 11AM - 9PM.

HIGH WIND WATCH in effect 4PM SAT - 12PM SUN.

South winds at 25-35 mph gusting to 50 mph this afternoon. Otherwise a partly cloudy day over the Palmer Divide. High fire danger today with very low humidity values due to the downslope winds.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s.

FIRE WEATHER WARNING in effect from 11AM - 9PM.

Gusty today on the eastern plains leading to critical fire danger across the region. Sustained winds of 25-35 mph, gusting at times above 50 mph during the afternoon will make it easy for fires to spread. Call 911 if you see smoke.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s.

FIRE WEATHER WARNING in effect from 11AM - 9PM.

HIGH WIND WATCH in effect 4PM SAT - 12PM SUN.

Very windy today on the southern I-25 corridor with sustained 25-35 mph winds this afternoon, and gusts at times above 55 mph leading to areas of blowing dust that could reduce your visibility. It also creates very high fire danger with low humidity. Avoid outdoor burning.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s.

HIGH WIND WATCH in effect 4PM SAT - 12PM SUN.

Wind in the Rockies today! 25-40 mph sustained winds today this afternoon with gusts above 55 mph likely through the afternoon - some of our higher terrain and mountain passes will see 60+ mph gusts.

Extended outlook forecast:

Low pressure tracks north of Colorado on Saturday. This track will favor shower chances in the north and in our central and northern mountains. Another high fire danger day can be expected locally in the Pikes Peak Region on Saturday. A cold front will cross the I-25 corridor in the morning, and behind it, a westerly shift in the wind will occur. After an early morning snow shower, westerly winds will accelerate during the day, with gusts along the I-25 corridor as high as 60 mph. A High Wind Watch has been issued for a large part of Southern Colorado from Saturday afternoon into early Sunday. Weakened trees could be damaged, as well as power lines.

Fire weather watches will be in place again as well - including Colorado Springs and points southeast.

Stay safe and have a good weekend everyone!

