Potent Arctic front Tuesday to deliver wind & snow to Southern Colorado

A large and powerful storm system will move into western Colorado tonight. This will bring heavy overnight snow to the mountains, and some very strong winds to the high country as well. Through Tuesday morning, a High Wind Warning will remain in effect for the southern Sangres. Gusts here could top 65-75 mph.

By Tuesday morning, a quick moving cold front will bring the potential for snow and blowing snow to the I-25 corridor. We'll be watching areas from the Pikes Peak Region up through the Denver metro for the morning drive to work. Bursts of heavy snow and strong winds could lead to reduced visibility on the roadways, as well as slick and icy streets.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 17; High: 22; A fast-moving cold front will bring some pretty big changes to our forecast on Tuesday, with snow and blowing snow probably the biggest concern as it could hit during the morning commute. Even though totals will be light (trace to 2"), icy and slick spots, along with poor visibility, look concerning. It will also be much colder, with highs only warming into the lower 20s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 20; High: 28; Brace yourselves for a big case of weather whiplash. After a high in the lower 60s today, Tuesday's high may struggle to reach the upper 20s. Moisture from an Arctic cold front will reach Pueblo between 7-9 am, with impacts from snow expected to be fairly minimal for the Steel City.

Canon City forecast: Low: 24; High: 28; A major cool down for our Tuesday, and the potential for snow for the Canon City area. Most of the bigger impacts from snow and wind will stay over the mountains, and up in northern Colorado, but still, some areas in town could see up to 1-2" of snow.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 10; High: 17; A brutally cold, windy and unsettled day on Tuesday for Teller County. Make sure to take lots of layers and the thicker winter coat with you when you leave home as highs will struggle to warm into the upper 10s. Snow totals from 1-3".

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10s; High: 10s; For the final Tuesday of November, we'll be feeling more like the dead of winter rather than the end of November. An early morning cold front will bring snow and blowing snow to the Palmer Divide, which could greatly impact commuters across the Pikes Peak Region and up through Denver. After the front clears, we'll be left with a windy and cold afternoon. Snow totals from 1-3".

Plains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 20s/30s; Highs Tuesday will be down around 30-40 degrees from what we saw today. Although snow isn't expected to be that widespread for the Plains, the wind and cold combined will make for a pretty rough day weather wise.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s; High: 20s/30s; Thanks to the passage of a sharp Arctic cold front Tuesday morning, highs won't warm up that much from what we're expecting to see out there tomorrow morning. With the bulk of the snow staying to our north, snow totals for the southern I-25 corridor region are only expected to range between a trace and 2".

Mountains forecast: Low: 0s; High: 10s; A pretty miserable 24 hours for the mountains on Tuesday. Snow will be heaviest over the Central Mountains, especially for areas along and north of I-70, with totals for the Sangres and Wets generally in the 2-6" range. Wind will be the other big story, with a High Wind Warning in effect until 11 am Tuesday for the southern Sangres. Gusts here could top 70 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

With our storm clearing out late Tuesday, we'll be left with a clear and calmer night, and some super cold temperatures. Overnight lows in many areas will drop down to the single digits, with some areas even down below zero. Wednesday's forecast will be blustery and cold ahead of some late week warming.

