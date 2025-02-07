Watch Now
Poor ski conditions now but a pattern change is finally on the way

Colorado Ski Area Season-to-Date totals
After a long dry stretch, change is finally coming to the ski slopes. Many reports this week of thin, wind scoured, or bare terrain following a long stretch of minimal snow, above freezing temperatures, and strong wind gusts. Spring like conditions in the southern mountains as well due to a lack of recent snow.

Checking totals season-to-date and comparing to current base depths... Copper has the most total snow on the season so far. Central resorts are doing okay even though January was below average for them.

On the other hand, Wolf Creek and other southern and southwest resorts are not doing well. Wolf Creek's 119 inches are well below average. And they're at 42 inches of base depth: half of where they should be.

In the last week... no one got decent snow. Steamboat picked up 10 inches. Other resorts picked up 0-2".

The last week has been very dry. The only resort to receive notable snow was Steamboat (10"), not listed.

Temperatures this weekend will be colder than last weekend. At Breck and Monarch Saturday and Sunday drop to highs in the 20s.

A cooler weekend is ahead the first week of February. A cold front will lead to highs in the 20s by Sunday - which should improve conditions.

To the FutureCast we go...

It will be very windy on Friday at all resorts with southwest winds gusting to 50 miles per hour. It's déjà vu from last week as snow develops in the Northern Mountains, heavy at times.

Friday starts off with clouds, and wind! Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible out of the southwest, strongest above treeline.

Snow develops in the northern mountains during the day becoming moderate to locally heavy in late afternoon.

But in a welcome change, snow expands through the Central Mountains overnight into Saturday morning and comes to an end around sunrise. Saturday will remain breezy with widespread gusts to 30 miles per hour and some strong.

Snow expands to most mountain slopes overnight before ending Saturday morning - making Saturday a fresh powder day, although only the N mountains will truly be able to call it "powder".

Snow returns Saturday night into Sunday morning. It should be light but bring another few inches to many resorts.

Additional snow showers develop Saturday night, continuing lightly on Sunday and generally coming to an end Sunday afternoon.

While the best snow this weekend is still in the Northern Mountains... the Central Mountains will get several inches from this latest storm system.

After a multi-week snow drought, these snow showers will at least bring some new snow to many central and southern resorts. Although the best snow remains north, this combined with the cooler temperatures will lead to a notable improvement in conditions by Monday.

Once again... head north for good conditions this weekend. Next week will bring in excellent moisture to the state, and I see good totals coming to even the Southern Mountains.Meteorologist Casey Dorn News Five

