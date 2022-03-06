Pockets of heavy snow moving through southern Colorado

7:30 am: Colorado Springs is on Accident Alert Status.

CSPD is now on Accident Alert Status due to road conditions @CSPDPIO @CSPDDutyLt — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) March 6, 2022

Today’s Forecast:

Snow showers will continue all day across southern Colorado, greatly lightening up by tonight. Expect to see pockets of heavy snowfall which will reduce visibility and great slick roads.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 28; Low: 15. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 8 pm. Snow showers all day. Accumulations of 2-4 inches.

Pueblo forecast: High: 32; Low: 14. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 8 pm. Accumulations of 2-4 inches.

Canon City forecast: High: 30; Low: 16. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 8 pm. Accumulations of 2-5 inches.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 26; Low: 6. Snow showers are expected all day. Accumulations of 2-4 inches.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 20s; Low: teens. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 8 pm. Accumulations of 2-4 inches.

Plains forecast: High: 30s; Low: teens. Snow showers this afternoon and evening. Accumulations of about 1-2 inches.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 20s; Low: teens. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 8 pm. Accumulations of 1-4 inches.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: single digits/teens. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 11 pm in mountain valleys, until 5 am for mountains. Accumulations of 1-2 inches for the San Luis Valley, 2-5 inches for Salida and Buena Vista, 5-9 inches for the Sangre De Cristos and Wet Mountains.

Snow accumulations maps:

Pikes Peak Region:

Arkansas River and Wet Mountains:

Southern I-25 and Sangre De Cristos:

Extended outlook forecast:

Light snow showers continue in the mountains all day Monday, with additional 1-2 inches. Some of those light snow showers will move to the I-25 corridor on Monday with additional accumulations of an inch or less.

____

