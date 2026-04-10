Plenty of clouds with evening showers on Friday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A few rain showers will linger across the region tonight, ending by 10-11 pm. It will remain mostly cloudy in the plains and partly cloudy in the mountains overnight. Temperatures will be mild, with lows about 5-10 degrees above average.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 41; High: 63;

It will be mostly cloudy on Friday with a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. Wind will be out of the SSE at 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 42; High: 68;

Friday will be mostly cloudy. Wind will be out of the SE at 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph. There is a chance of afternoon and evening rain and thunderstorms.

Canon City forecast: Low: 44; High: 68;

It will be mostly cloudy on Friday with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Wind will be out of the ESE at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 33; High: 61;

It will be partly cloudy on Friday. There is a chance of afternoon and evening rain and thunderstorms. Wind will be out of the S at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 39; High: 64;

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon and evening rain and thunderstorms. Wind will be out of the S at 10 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 50s-60s;

It will be mostly cloudy on Friday with spotty evening thunderstorms possible. Wind will be out of the ESE at 10 mph, gusting 20-25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40/39; High: 64/67;

It will be mostly cloudy on Friday, with afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible. Wind will be out of the SE at 10 mph, gusting 20-25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 60s;

The mountain valleys will be partly cloudy on Friday. There will be scattered rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Saturday, temperatures will be about 5-10 degrees warmer than on Friday. In the afternoon, there will be another round of rain and thunderstorms scattered across southern Colorado.

Sunday is trending drier with warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Both Sunday and Monday will be dry and breezy, which will increase wildfire danger.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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