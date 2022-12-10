Pleasant weekend weather before a blustery week ahead

Today’s Forecast:

High temperatures will be near average for this time of year across southern Colorado. It will be slightly breezy today with dry weather and sunshine.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 46; Low: 22. Sunny and seasonable today with S wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 50; Low: 15. Sunny and mild today with S wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 48; Low: 30. Sunny today with SSE wind at 10 mph gusting 15 to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 43; Low: 26. Clear sky today with SW wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 46; Low: 23. Sunshine today with S winds at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: teens/20s. Upper 40s to low 50s with sunshine today and S wind 10-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50/50; Low: 28/28. Breezy and sunny today with dry weather.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: teens/20s. A gusty day but with sunshine and clear sky conditions in the mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will bring a boost of heat and fire danger. Fire weather watches are in place for Sunday up and down the I-25 corridor from Monument to Trinidad. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees warmer on Sunday than today! Monday starts nice but then becomes blustery with a late afternoon and early evening cold front. This cold front brings light snow showers overnight into Tuesday morning. Then from Tuesday onward temperatures will be below average and in the 20s or 30s for highs all the way into next weekend.

