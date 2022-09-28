Pleasant Wednesday weather in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

This afternoon will be warmer than average in southern Colorado. The sky starts sunny then becomes partly cloudy with sparse mountain and I-25 rain showers this afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 79; Low: 49. Partly cloudy with a low chance of a shower this afternoon with SSE wind today at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 85; Low: 51. Partly cloudy this afternoon with SE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 82; Low: 56. Partly cloudy with a low chance of an afternoon shower. Winds will be from the SW at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 70; Low: 43. Partly cloudy with a low chance of a shower this afternoon. SW wind will blow at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 75; Low: 46. Partly cloudy this afternoon with a light breeze today.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mid to upper 80s with partly cloudy conditions today.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 79/80; Low: 51/50. A sunny start with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s/40s. Low to upper 70s with sparse rain showers this afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

The warm and sunny conditions remain for Thursday. Temperatures stay mild but some extra moisture and rain chances return Friday and Saturday regionwide, with rain showers possible Sunday in the mountains. Temperatures will cool down a bit early next week feeling more like fall.

