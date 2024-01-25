Pleasant weather on Thursday before snow showers arrive overnight

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight across most of southern Colorado, with patchy fog in the SE plains.

There is another dense fog advisory (for the 3rd night in a row) for the SE plains, including E Kiowa, Prowers, and Baca counties until 11 am Thursday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 25; High: 49;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with SE wind at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 24; High: 51;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with SSW wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 29; High: 52;

Mostly cloudy on Thursday with W wind at 8-12 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 18; High: 41;

Mostly cloudy tomorrow with NNW wind at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 21; High: 45;

Mostly cloudy on Thursday with WSW wind at 8-12 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Partly cloudy with a nice warm-up to the low 50s. Winds will be light from the S at 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 27/27; High: 50/52;

Mostly cloudy with WSW wind at 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens; High: 30s/40s;

Mostly cloudy with snow showers along the continental divide during the day, with snow showers expanding east overnight in the mountains east of the divide.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Thursday night, snow showers will move into southern Colorado. These showers will linger into Friday and then end by Friday night. This won't be an incredibly cold storm, so expect some melting on the roads, especially during the day on Friday when temperatures climb above freezing. The lower elevations along the Arkansas River and the plains will see a mix of rain and snow with this storm, leading to lower accumulations.

Snow total forecast from Thursday night through Friday evening:

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

