Pleasant weather on Saturday; windy on Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

It will be a mostly sunny day with some high clouds. Temperatures will be about 5-10 degrees above average.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 56; Low: 29. Partly cloudy with SSW wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 59; Low: 24. Partly cloudy today with SSW wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 59; Low: 34. Partly cloudy with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 49; Low: 28. Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 53; Low: 28. Partly cloudy with SSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. Partly cloudy today with SSW wind at 5 mph gusting to 10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 58/59; Low: 34/33. Partly cloudy with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Partly cloudy with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 20-30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday becomes windier as a quick-moving storm system moves through the state.

A HIGH WIND WATCH is in place from 8 am to 5 pm for CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN SAN LUIS VALLEY, THE LOWER ELEVATIONS OF THE SANGRE DE CRISTO MOUNTAINS AND WET MOUNTAINS, THE WET MOUNTAIN VALLEY, PUEBLO, HUERFANO, OTERO, BENT AND PROWERS COUNTIES, LAS ANIMAS AND BACA COUNTIES.

Wind spread gusts will be 30-40 mph on Sunday, with gusts up to 65 mph for the HIGH WIND zone.

In addition, a quick burst of heavy snow is possible in the mountains and foothills, or rain in the plains on Sunday afternoon.

