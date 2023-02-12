Pleasant weather is expected on Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

Today will be sunny and mild with a light breeze. Conditions will be very comfortable outside.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 53; Low: 23. Partly cloudy with high clouds with ESE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 58; Low: 21. Partly cloudy with ENE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 60; Low: 28. Mostly sunny today with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 45; Low: 19. Mostly sunny with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 49; Low: 23. Partly cloudy with high clouds with ESE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: teens/20s. Partly cloudy with high clouds today with ESE wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 56/56; Low: 24/22. Partly cloudy with high clouds with ESE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountain valleys forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: teens. Mostly sunny today with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Monday, the first storm of the week moves into Colorado. This storm on Monday will provide snow showers in the mountains off and on all day, with a few rain showers or snow flurries making it to the I-25 corridor during the afternoon and evening. The mountain tops will see about 1-4 inches for the Sangre De Cristos and Wet Mountains and mountain valleys will see an inch or less. This first round of moisture won't drop temperatures too much yet, especially in the plains.

Then on Tuesday evening, a strong cold front arrives bringing blustery winds and snow to the entire region. Snow showers will last through the day Wednesday and the winds will reduce visibility and make it feel very cold outside. Prepare for winter driving conditions and consider changing your travel plans for Wednesday.



