Pleasant weather in southern Colorado for Valentine's Day

Tonight's Forecast:

Winds will become calm tonight, less than 10 mph. The sky will be mostly clear tonight and temperatures will be near average in the teens and 20s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 23; High: 52;

Mostly sunny with high clouds on Wednesday with a high temperature of 6 degrees above average. Wind will be from the WNW at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 22; High: 57;

Mostly sunny with high clouds on Wednesday. Winds will be from the WNW at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 27; High: 56;

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a few high clouds. Winds will be breezy from the W at 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 18; High: 44;

Mostly sunny and breezy on Wednesday. Winds will be from the WNW at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 21; High: 47;

Just a few high clouds on Wednesday with mild temperatures for this time of year. Winds will be breezy from the WNW at 8-12 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s/60s;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will be gusty at times from the WNW at 5-10 mph gusting 20-25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 23/25; High: 50/53;

Sunny on Wednesday with just a few high clouds. Winds will be gusty from the W at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens; High: 40s;

High clouds and dry weather for the mountain valleys on Wednesday. Winds will be gusty from the W sustained at 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will be a similar day to Thursday with mild temperatures and breezy winds. Then change comes on Friday where a cold front moves in during the morning, leading to extra cloud cover and highs in the 30s and 40s. There is a chance of light snow following after the cold front on Friday night into early Saturday. Right now, it looks like this would only accumulate to a dusting or at most an inch across the region.

____

