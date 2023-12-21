Pleasant weather for the first day of Winter in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

High clouds tonight with chilly temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Winds will be light tonight, less than 10 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 30; High: 57;

High clouds and mild on Thursday with a high temperature about 13 degrees above average. Winds will be light from the N at 8-12 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 27; High: 60;

Partly cloudy on Thursday and well above the average high of 47. Expect a calm day with WNW wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 36; High: 59;

Partly cloudy with high clouds and warmer than normal temperatures. Winds will be from the WSW at 8-12 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 26; High: 49;

Mostly cloudy with high clouds in place all day. WNW wind at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 29; High: 50;

Mostly cloudy with thin high clouds in place during the day. It will be comfortable with mild temperatures and light winds of less than 10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s/60s;

Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. Wind will be light, less than 10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 32/32; High: 54/56;

Partly to mostly cloudy with WSW wind at 8-12 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 40s;

Mostly cloudy with a few light snow showers possible on the mountain peaks. Mountain valleys will be comfortable with highs in the low to upper 40s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will feel very similar to Thursday with high clouds and mild temperatures. Saturday begins pleasant and then in the late afternoon or early evening, showers begin to move in with cold air. Initially, you may see rain showers for the I-25 corridor and plains, but expect to transition to snow showers overnight. Snow continues across the region on Sunday, making for tougher travel. Then the snow looks to taper off by Monday morning just in time for Christmas.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

