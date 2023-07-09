Pleasant Sunday weather with low storm chances in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Fog and low clouds this morning for portions of the plains. These clouds will gradually clear out through the morning from west to east. Then the day will be mostly dry for our region, besides a couple of storms in Teller or El Paso County as well as Las Animas County. Any storms that manage to form today will likely be non-severe.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 80; Low: 56. Mostly cloudy this morning with the clouds gradually clearing out during the day. There is a slight chance of a thunderstorm between 1-6 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 87; Low: 60. Clouds this morning then becoming sunny this afternoon and not likely to see thunderstorms in Pueblo today.

Canon City forecast: High: 87; Low: 62. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny today and likely to be dry.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 78; Low: 49. Mostly sunny today with just a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80; Low: 54. Foggy this morning with the clouds clearing out by the afternoon. There is a slight chance of a thunderstorm between about 1-6 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s/60s. Mostly cloudy for the first half of the day which will limit daytime heating today. The afternoon will eventually become sunny and dry.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 87/88; Low: 57/60. Clouds this morning will gradually clear out. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms between about 2-7 pm.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Mostly sunny today warming to the upper-70s to upper-80s in the mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday will bring a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms from the mountains to the plains, but the chance of severe weather is low! Besides a brief thunderstorm, Monday will be quite pleasant with seasonable temperatures.

