Pleasant start to the week, with scattered afternoon storms

Tonight's Forecast:

Slow moving thunderstorms over the high country will bring a small risk of flash flooding to our recent burn scars this evening. Mountain showers will begin to fade away around sunset as some storms try to move east into the I-25 corridor. Weaker dynamics and drier air towards the surface will limit the rain from reaching areas under 6,000 feet. On the other side of the spectrum, a few snow showers will be possible around the Pikes Peak summit, where some light slushy snow has already fallen this afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 54; High: 78; Another comfortable day will make for a good looking start to the week for the Pikes Peak Region. Rain chances will increase to 40% by the afternoon, with the best chance for scattered thunderstorms between 3-8 pm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 58; High: 85; Bright and beautiful Monday morning, with pleasant temperatures early giving way to middle 80s for daytime highs and the potential for a few spotty late afternoon thunderstorms.

Canon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 81; Sunshine early will give way to scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, with some heavy rain possible, especially near the mountains.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 45; High: 68; A bit of a chill in the air Monday morning as you step out the door before highs climb into the upper 60s by the afternoon. Much like today, Monday afternoon could be quite stormy over parts of Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s; More great weather and comfortable temperatures to start the work week, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible along and near the Palmer Divide by the afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s; It'll be a nice Monday across the Plains, with generally dry skies for areas closer to the Kansas border, with just an isolated storm threat possible for areas closer to the I-25 corridor.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s; A cool, dry start to our Monday will give way to scattered afternoon thunderstorms by the afternoon as a disturbance moves through Southern Colorado.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s/60s; Cool and unsettled again on Monday for the mountains, with storms firing off between 12-2 pm. With the threat for heavy rainfall, flash flooding will be a concern near any burn scars where thunderstorms develop.

Extended outlook forecast:

As high pressure expands into our region, we'll see a return to drier skies and warmer highs here in Southern Colorado starting on Tuesday. Thunderstorms will remain possible each afternoon through Thursday over the mountains, but aren't likely along and east of the interstate. Our next round of monsoon driven storms can be expected from Friday through the upcoming weekend, with the potential for some heavier rainfall on Friday especially.

