Pleasant on Tuesday ahead of windy, cooler changes

Today’s Forecast:

With some pretty big changes rolling into Southern Colorado on Wednesday, you'll want to take full advantage of today's nice weather. Temperatures this afternoon will be around 10 degrees above average, topping out in the 60s and in the mountains and mountain valleys, with a mix of 70s and 80s for the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 77; Low: 45. Clear skies this morning will give way to a partly cloudy and warm afternoon, with today's high running about 10 degrees above average.

Pueblo forecast: High: 82; Low: 46. After a high of 80 degrees on Monday, today will be even warmer as we look to top out around 82 degrees this afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 80; Low: 50. We'll stay unseasonably warm today in the Canon City area, with upper 70s and lower 80s for daytime highs and light westerly breezes this afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 68; Low: 39. Crisp and clear this morning before turning partly cloudy and mild this afternoon, with rain or snow not expected on Tuesday in Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. We're looking at another near perfect mid-October afternoon, with dry skies and warmer than average highs along and near the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s/50s. Sunny skies this morning will give way to a partly cloudy and warm afternoon, with highs on the Plains expected to warm well into the 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Warm on Tuesday, with light westerly breezes and above average highs.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. A comfortable and not too windy day on Tuesday for the mountains ahead of some big changes later this week. Other than a few spotty high-based showers this afternoon, most areas should stay dry.

Extended outlook forecast:

A well advertised change in the forecast courtesy of a potent storm system will arrive on Wednesday, with the wind expected to increase throughout the day. It will be windy from the mountains to the Plains, with peak gusts as high as 35-50 mph. As moisture increases from west to east, a rain-snow changeover will take place in the mountains on Wednesday before moisture moves east late Wednesday night.

With the latest track of the storm trending farther north, impacts from rain or snow in Southern Colorado appear for now to be much more limited than areas to our north. The most beneficial moisture can be expected in our state's northern and central mountain ranges, with as much as 6-12" of snow in some areas. Rain and snow showers locally could reach as far south of Highway 50, with some light accumulations (under 1") possible around Teller County. Snow level Thursday morning around 7,000 to 8,000 feet.

Cold air behind the storm will make headlines, with the first freeze of the season likely late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

