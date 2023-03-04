Pleasant on Saturday; windy and warm Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures will be near average today with a breeze and partly cloudy conditions. No major hazards are expected today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 45; Low: 27. Partly to mostly cloudy sky conditions today with SSE wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 54; Low: 31. Partly to mostly cloudy with SE wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 49; Low: 32. Partly cloudy today with SSE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 41; Low: 24. Partly cloudy with SSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 25. Partly to mostly cloudy sky conditions today with S wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy with SE wind at 10-15 mph gusting 20-25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 53/53; Low: 36/34. Partly cloudy with SSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting 30-35 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny today with WSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting 20-30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday becomes windier and warmer. Westerly winds will downslope off the mountains and heat the plains well into the 50s and 60s. Winds will be strong across the region, gusting 50-75 mph. Plus, the humidity will drop below 20% region-wide, as low as 5-10% in the plains. This will elevate fire danger.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect Sunday from 11 am to 7 pm for El Paso, Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, Bent, Kiowa, Prowers, Bacsa, eastern Las Animas, and eastern Huerfano counties.

A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect Sunday from 8 am to 6 pm for Pueblo, Huerfano, western Las Animas, and Custer counties and the south-central San Luis Valley, including Alamosa.

