Pleasant highs Wednesday, with a few isolated showers possible

Tonight's Forecast:

The potential for a few passing showers this evening should come to an end within a few hours of sunset. Areas most likely to see a passing shower would include the mountains, Pikes Peak Region, and southern I-25 corridor. Mid-level clouds will disperse after midnight, leaving us with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies by Wednesday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 48; High: 78; Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and upper 70s on Wednesday, with only a slight chance of a passing afternoon shower for areas closest to the mountains.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 50; High: 83; After a windy and unsettled Tuesday afternoon, a more mellow day can be expected on Wednesday for the Pueblo area.

Canon City forecast: Low: 54; High: 81; Wednesday will bring us a mix and sun and clouds, and above average highs, along with the very small chance of an isolated afternoon shower.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 40; High: 70; A mostly sunny to partly cloudy day may give way to a few showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. Chances here in Teller County will be higher than the Plains on Wednesday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s; A bright and pleasant start to our Wednesday will give way to increasing clouds and just a super small chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s/80s; Wednesday will be a warm and breezy day as high pressure dries out those skies over the eastern Plains of Colorado.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s; A pretty mellow start to our Wednesday morning with sunshine will give way to a few isolated showers by the afternoon along and near the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s/60s; Crisp and cool temperatures Wednesday morning will give way to a mild afternoon, with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible across the high country.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure will continue to influence our weather through Thursday, with warmer than average highs and dry weather conditions. Beginning on Friday, a trough of low pressure will replace high pressure, allowing for a transition to a more active period of weather. After a few isolated storms on Friday, rain chances will increase this weekend, along with cooler, more seasonal temperatures.

