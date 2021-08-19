Pleasant Friday weather ahead in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 8 pm for portions of Colorado. In the News5 viewing area, this watch includes El Paso county and Prowers county. Storms have been sparse in our region, favoring northern Colorado.

UPDATE: The severe thunderstorm watch now includes counties as far west as I-25, including cities Denver and Colorado Springs. #COwx pic.twitter.com/piXUUCcpyC — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) August 19, 2021

Overnight will be dry, clear, and breezy in southern Colorado.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 56; High: 84. Sunny and a few degrees cooler than Thursday.

PUEBLO: Low: 58; High: 90. Sunny with light winds Friday.

CANON CITY: Low: 58; High: 87. Mostly sunny with a light breeze.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 46; High: 75. Sunny and a bit cooler than Thursday.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 70s/80s. Comfortable in the upper-70s to low 80s with sunshine.

PLAINS: Low: 60s; High: 90s. Feeling like summer still, with sunshine and heat.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Mid-80s and sunny Friday.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s; High: 70s. Chilly morning then likely to be a dry day with mostly sunny sky conditions.

Extended Outlook:

Saturday will be yet a few more degrees cooler with mostly 70s and 80s outside. Temperatures rise by 10 degrees on Sunday with more 90s expected. The weekend will be dry and sunny.

