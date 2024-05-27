Picture perfect Memorial Day for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

So far weather wise, it's been a pretty great holiday weekend for Southern Colorado. With today being Memorial Day, it looks like our good fortune will continue, with sunshine early giving way to a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. A few sprinkles will be possible over and near the mountains this afternoon, as well as on the adjacent Plains, but showers for the most part today will be few and far between.

Temperatures today will be quite nice, with 60s and 70s in the mountains and mountain valleys. Highs from I-25 east into the Plains will warm into the 70s and 80s on Memorial Day.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 78; Low: 48. Sunshine this morning will give way to a partly to mostly cloudy afternoon. Although rain isn't expected to be widespread this afternoon in the Pikes Peak Region, a few sprinkles will be possible, mainly near the mountains.

Pueblo forecast: High: 84; Low: 50. A bright and sunny morning will give way to a partly cloudy and warm afternoon, with our high today topping out in the middle 80s.

Canon City forecast: High: 81; Low: 52. Sunny skies early will give way to a partly cloudy and warm Memorial Day. Highs this afternoon will be near average for this time of the year.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 69; Low: 39. A bright sky this morning will give way to partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon, with a weak chance of a shower in Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Overall, we're looking at a pretty great end to the weekend, with sunshine early giving way to a partly to mostly cloudy afternoon. A sprinkle or two will be possible near the Palmer Divide, but severe weather is not expected.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s/50s. Warm and sunny weather for the Plains on Memorial Day ahead of some stormy changes in the forecast starting on Tuesday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Bright sunshine early will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon, along with the potential for a spot shower or two along and near the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. Sunny skies early will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon and the potential for a few spotty, non-severe thunderstorms in the mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

An influx in moisture on Tuesday will lead to a better chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Our highs will stay warm, topping out in the 70s and 80s on the Plains. A disturbance on Wednesday will lead to another chance of showers and thunderstorms, and some of these storms could be on the strong to severe side.

Highs will remain in the 70s and 80s through Wednesday before climbing into the 80s and 90s Thursday. Storm coverage will become less widespread Thursday, with scattered coverage Friday and Saturday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.