Persistent high pressure keeps the sky hazy and temperatures warm on Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Wildfire smoke will remain in the sky tonight, and an air quality alert is in effect through at least 9 am for El Paso, Teller, Pueblo, and Fremont counties. This smoke is coming from wildfires burning in Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho.

Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than normal overnight, mostly in the 40s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 46; High: 79;

Air quality alert until 9 am due to wildfire smoke. It will be about 10 degrees above average on Tuesday, with S wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 45; High: 84;

Air quality alert until 9 am due to wildfire smoke. Mostly sunny on Tuesday with S wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph. The high temperature will be about 10 degrees above average.

Canon City forecast: Low: 49; High: 81;

Air quality alert until 9 am due to wildfire smoke. Mostly sunny on Tuesday with WSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 38; High: 72;

Air quality alert until 9 am due to wildfire smoke. Mostly sunny and warm on Tuesday with W wind at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 44; High: 75;

Air quality alert until 9 am due to wildfire smoke. Monument and the Tri-Lakes will be warm on Tuesday with mostly sunny conditions. Winds will be from the WSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s;

Mostly sunny with a hazy sky and highs reaching the mid to upper 80s on Tuesday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 47/47; High: 78/79;

Mostly sunny and a bit hazy on Tuesday with warm temperatures and a light breeze from the WSW.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s;

Mountain valleys will be mostly sunny with highs reaching the low to mid-70s. Winds will be from the W at 5-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

The forecast for the rest of the week is rinse and repeat, with 70s/80s sunshine and dry weather. The next change comes Sunday with a breezy but dry cold front, which cools temperatures by 5-10 degrees.

____

