Persistent cold and periods of snow through late this week

Tonight's Forecast:

Heavy snow will continue tonight over the mountains, with light to moderate snow possible over the I-25 corridor and middle to upper Arkansas River Valley. As snow accumulations grow across the region, roads will become icy and snow covered, with impacts to travel in many areas.

The other story will be the potential for dangerous wind chill temperatures. Wind Chill Advisories have been issued for the eastern Plains. Wind chills tonight are expected to drop as low as -20 to -30 degrees.

KOAA weather Wind Chill Forecast - Wednesday morning at 6:45 am

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: -4; High: 10; Brutal cold, with Wednesday's forecast expected to be the coldest day of the week. A lull in the snow is expected during the morning hours before our next round of snow moves in during the afternoon and evening hours.

Pueblo forecast: Low: -3; High: 14; A mostly cloudy and frigid day of weather for Pueblo County as this looks to be our coldest day of the week. Snow is expected to re-develop by Wednesday evening as the next disturbance moves into our area.

Canon City forecast: Low: 0; High: 14; Periods of snow will continue to fall across the central Arkansas River Valley on Wednesday, although we do expect a slight decrease in snowfall during the first part of the day before the next round drops in by late afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: -6; High: 14; Cold and unsettled, with more snow on the way during the afternoon and evening hours across Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: -0s; High: 10s; An incredibly cold and frigid forecast over the next 12-24 hours for the Palmer Divide region. On top of the cold, we're expecting another round of wintry weather to move in by the afternoon and evening hours.

Plains forecast: Low: -0s; High: 10s/20s; Bitterly cold air and dangerous wind chills will continue to affect the Plains tonight and Wednesday. Snow will come secondary as only an inch or two may fall in some areas as this storm will heavily favor the mountains and I-25 corridor.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: -0s/0s; High: 20s; We'll stay very cold over the next 12-24 hours across the southern I-25 corridor, with periods of snow back in the forecast from Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning.

Mountains forecast: Low: -0s/0s; High: 0s/10s; The mountains will remain in a snowy pattern on Wednesday, with wintry weather and treacherous travel as the snow continues to pile up. Several more feet could fall from Tuesday night through Thursday morning across the San Juan Mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

Snow showers will remain possible into Thursday morning before the storm pulls away. As the snow comes to an end, the cold air will remain locked in place, with only gradual warming expected from Thursday to Friday. This airmass will keep temperatures below freezing through the end of the week. A more pronounced warming trend will develop this weekend, with highs rebounding into the 50s from late this weekend into the start of March.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.