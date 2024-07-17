Periods of heavy rain possible Wednesday afternoon and evening

Today’s Forecast:

A mellow start to our Wednesday will give way to numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Storm initiation looks to start up around noon to 1 pm, favoring the mountains and elevated areas like the Palmer Divide and Raton Mesa. Storms in Colorado Springs and Pueblo may come a little later today, mainly between 3-8 pm.

Today's other story is the cool down, with highs on the Plains warming into the 80s after seeing triple digit heat earlier in the week.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 82; Low: 56. Today's high of 82 degrees will be the coolest of the week, with temperatures climbing back into the middle to upper 80s during the back half of the work week.

Pueblo forecast: High: 89; Low: 60. A break from the excessive heat that we saw this past weekend and earlier this week will continue today, with highs in the upper 80s and scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Canon City forecast: High: 86; Low: 60. Below average highs this afternoon in the middle 80s, with showers and thunderstorms likely across eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 73; Low: 46. Showers and storms today could bring quite the punch to Teller County, with periods of heavy rain, frequent lightning, strong wind gusts and hail up to 1" in diameter.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. A quiet morning will give way to a stormy afternoon and evening along and near the Palmer Divide. Today's storms will be capable of heavy rain, frequent lightning, hail and gusty winds.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s/60s. Cooler 80s will be a welcomed sight after those triple digits that we saw last weekend and earlier this week. Along with the cool down will come another round of strong to possibly severe thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s/60s. A chill morning will give way to a stormy afternoon, with today's main concern being a risk of flooding. Slower moving storms could lead to flooding of low lying areas, streams and creeks.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. We'll see another stormy day up in the mountains on Wednesday, with flood threats and low end severe threats possible.

Extended outlook forecast:

While scattered storms will be possible on Thursday, we're expecting them to be a little more isolated in nature compared to today. Highs will rebound into the middle 80s on Thursday in Colorado Springs and the upper 80s on Friday, with 90s on tap both days for Pueblo and the lower Arkansas River Valley.

A potent cold front for summer will bring a sizable amount of cooling to our forecast this weekend, with highs down to the upper 70s and lower 80s in the Pikes Peak Region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible each afternoon throughout the weekend, so for planning purposes, I would suggest outdoor activities with the family during the morning to early afternoon hours before the storms hit.

