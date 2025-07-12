Periods of heavy rain Friday night followed by mixed weather this weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued until midnight for Las Animas County and Baca County.

KOAA weather A Severe Thunderstorm Watch will remain in effect until midnight for parts of Southern Colorado

Rain is likely this evening at the third night of the NFR Open at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo. Other date night plans in Colorado Springs may end up wet, with showers not likely to come to an end until around 8-9 pm. Storms may linger through early Saturday morning on the eastern Plains, with storms region-wide capable of heavy rainfall, hail up to 1.5" in diameter and wind gusts to 60 mph.

Lows tonight will be comfortable, ranging from the 40s in the mountain valleys to the 50s and 60s on the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 55; High: 76; Saturday will be refreshing compared to what we saw earlier this week when temps soared into the 90s in Colorado Springs two days in a row. On top of highs in the 70s on Saturday, we'll also see the potential for some spotty late afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 59; High: 82; Pleasant morning temperatures in the upper 50s on Saturday will give way to a much cooler afternoon in the lower 80s. A few showers or thunderstorms that develop first in the mountains may reach town by late afternoon to early evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 80; Dry skies for the first half of the day will give way to scattered thunderstorms towards the afternoon and early evening hours. A few stronger storms will be possible, with hail and gusty winds the main threats.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 46; High: 71; Thunderstorms will be more widespread on Saturday versus Sunday in Teller County, so best to save your outdoor fun for the morning hours or the second half of the weekend.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s; The weekend will start out with the potential for more scattered thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon, with much drier skies to follow on Sunday.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 70s/80s; After some pretty nasty storms late this evening and early Saturday morning, the rest of our weekend should be mostly sunny, with comfortable highs Saturday and a return to 90s on Sunday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s/80s; A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH will remain in effect until midnight for Las Animas County. Looking ahead to Saturday, fewer storms in the afternoon will mean lower rain chances compared to today, and less impacts for any outdoor plans.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s; Cooler, with partly cloudy skies in the morning turning overcast by the afternoon. Another round of scattered storms will follow before storms diminish Saturday evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday's forecast will be dry and warmer, with highs on the Plains rebounding into the 80s and 90s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain in our forecast each day in the mountains, with dry skies likely on the Plains both Sunday and next Monday.

As high pressure builds to our southwest and expands into Colorado next week, storm chances will increase. Isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday will give way to cooler than average highs Wednesday and Thursday, along with more numerous thunderstorms each afternoon. Those two days could be quite wet! By Friday, storm chances should start to lessen region-wide, allowing for a return to near average highs as we head towards next weekend.

