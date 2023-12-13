Periodic snow showers on Wednesday with winter storm warnings posted

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight will be overcast and chilly with a light breeze. Light snow showers will develop before sunrise on Wednesday morning for the Pikes Peak region (El Paso and Teller County) and the mountains.

Winter alerts have been posted for tomorrow's storm.



Travel will be very difficult in these regions, especially in the pink Winter Storm Warnings.



Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 23; High: 36;

Light snow showers possible in the morning, with an early afternoon break in the snow, followed by heavier snow showers from the late afternoon and overnight. See the snow accumulation forecast below.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 25; High: 38;

Cloudy on Wednesday with rain transitioning quickly to snow, starting in the early afternoon and continuing off and on during the evening and overnight. See the snow accumulation forecast below.

Canon City forecast: Low: 29; High: 39;

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday, with brief light snow in the morning. Later, a heavier round of rain quickly transitions to snow during the afternoon and continues overnight. See the snow accumulation forecast below.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 20; High: 34;

Light snow showers early on Wednesday morning, with a second round of heavier snow in the late afternoon and continuing into Wednesday evening. See the snow accumulation forecast below.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20; High: 36;

Ligtht snow and clouds in the morning, a bit of a break in the early afternoon, then another round of snow showers on Wednesday afternoon through the overnight. See the snow accumulation forecast below.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s;

A mix of rain and snow during the day on Wednesday, transitioning to snow for most of the plains overnight, with snow lingering Thursday morning. See the snow accumulation forecast below.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 26/24; High: 34/37;

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect 11 am Wednesday through 5 pm Thursday. Snow begins in the afternoon and remains steady through Thursday morning. See the snow accumulation forecast below.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 30s;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Custer County and the San Luis Valley from 11 am Wednesday through Thursday at 11 am. Light snow showers are possible on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Then heavier snow showers will be possible on Wednesday afternoon, continuing off and on through Thursday morning. See the snow accumulation forecast below.

Snow total forecast:

____

