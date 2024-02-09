Periodic light snow on Friday with heavier snowfall by Saturday in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Snow showers will expand in the mountains tonight and a few light snow showers will make it to I-25 by Friday morning. Winds will turn out of the north by early Friday morning as a cold front moves through southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 24; High: 41;

Mostly cloudy on Friday with a couple of time frames where snow is possible. A quick burst of light snow is possible in the morning, then a midday break, and then heavier snow Friday night. Winds will be from the N in the morning, then from the E in the evening, less than 10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 24; High: 48;

A few flurries are possible in the morning on Friday, but the daytime will generally be dry with partly cloudy conditions. Snow chances increase on Friday night. Winds will be from the N in the morning from 10-15 mph, turning out of the ESE in the evening around 10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 29; High: 47;

Mostly cloudy on Friday with light snow possible before sunrise, then clearing out through the late morning and early afternoon. Then another round of snow is possible by Friday evening. Winds will be from the W about 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 16; High: 36;

Snow showers possible after about midnight continuing into Friday morning. There will be a break in the show in the afternoon before heavier snow showers move in Friday evening. Winds will generally be out of the WNW at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20; High: 37;

Mostly cloudy on Friday with light snow showers in the morning, a break through the afternoon, and then heavier snow moves in on Friday night. Winds will be from the NE in the morning, shifting from the E in the afternoon, sustained about 5-15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s;

A few stray flurries or sprinkles on Friday morning, then partly cloudy and rising to the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be from the ENE at 5-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 24/25; High: 41/45;

It will be partly cloudy on Friday with gusty winds about 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph. Conditions are likely to stay dry with snow west of I-25 in the mountains.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens; High: 30s;

Mostly cloudy with periodic snow showers on Friday, accumulations will generally be light on Friday in the range of about 1-3 inches through Saturday morning.

Extended outlook forecast:

Snow showers will expand across the entire region on Saturday and will be heavy at times. Temperatures will be in the 30s on Saturday. The snow will come to an end form north to south on Sunday morning, leading to sunshine in the afternoon and remaining chilly in the 30s.

Snow total forecast from Friday - Sunday:

