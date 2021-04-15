Period of active weather through the start of the weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

Late this evening, a weak disturbance will bring the potential for a few light rain and snow showers to parts of Southern Colorado. Most of the activity will be focused over the Pikes Peak Region and Teller County, and for the I-25 corridor north of Highway 50. Dry skies are expected just after midnight as temperatures turn chilly by Thursday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 30; High: 49. Whatever rain and snow we see fall tonight should be long gone by Thursday morning. By the afternoon, a more vigorous storm system will move through, with thunderstorms possible. The unsettled weather will continue through Friday morning, with a trace to 2" possible.

PUEBLO: Low: 32; High: 57. We should stay dry in Pueblo most of the day on Thursday before we increase the potential for rain showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon and evening. Overnight precipitation may briefly changeover to snow, but widespread accumulations are not expected.

CANON CITY: Low: 34; High: 55. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will accompany the next piece of energy that moves into Southern Colorado. As temperatures cool at night, a changeover to snow is possible, with up to 1" of accumulation.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 22; High: 42. A quick burst of snow through very early Thursday morning could bring an inch or two of accumulation to Teller County. A larger storm will bring a better chance for snow and thundersnow beginning Thursday afternoon, with 2-4" possible by Friday morning.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s; High: 40s. A little bit of snow will be possible this evening before a bigger storm moves into the Tri-Lakes Thursday afternoon. This next storm will have more moisture and instability to work with, and could produce thundersnow as it moves through. Snow totals from 2-4" will be possible through Friday morning.

PLAINS: Low: 30s; High: 40s/50s. Cool and windy on Thursday with afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms. Some snow could mix in with the rain late Thursday night, but it's not likely to accumulate.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s; High: 50s. Most of the precipitation that moves through Southern Colorado on Thursday and Friday will stay north of Huerfano and Las Animas counties. Rain and snow chances here will only hover between 30% and 40%.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s. The heaviest snow over the next 24-48 hours will not hit our state's southern mountains, but instead stay focused across the central and northern mountains. In the Sangres and Wets, a few inches of snow will be possible through Friday morning.

Extended Outlook:

Snow showers will continue at times for for the foothills and mountains on Friday and the Pikes Peak Region. By Saturday, snow chances will be lowering with only spotty snow showers at the start of the weekend. However with the trough still lingering behind, highs will be pretty cold for this time of the year. Highs in the Pikes Peak Region may only warm into the 30s on Friday and Saturday. Sunday will be dry and warmer before a fast-moving storm system arrives with rain and snow Monday evening.

