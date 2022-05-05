Perfect patio weather for Cinco De Mayo

Today’s Forecast:

The sky will be partly cloudy today with seasonable temperatures. It will be dry with a light breeze across southern Colorado today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 68; Low: 40. Pleasant day with partly cloudy conditions with N wind 15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 72; Low: 41. A nice Thursday with N wind 15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 72; Low: 49. Mostly sunny today with SSE wind 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 57; Low: 38. Snow will melt today and the sky will be mostly clear. NNW wind 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 63; Low: 39. Mostly sunny today with N wind 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Rain ends by 9 am, with a clearing sky during the day. Highs will reach the upper 60s to low 70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 66/68; Low: 45/43. Breezy today with partly cloudy sky conditions.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. Breezy and mostly sunny to the upper 50s and low 60s in mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday marks the start of a long stretch of warm weather. Temperatures will be about 15-20 degrees above average from Friday through Thursday of next week. This pattern will also be dry and windy, allowing for increased fire danger once again.

