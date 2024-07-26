Pattern change Friday as we transition from smoke to showers

Today’s Forecast:

We're waking up to a much clearer sky this morning as the thicker smoke that has plagued our area this week is starting to thin out. Air quality although improved will still be on the moderate side today across the region due to lingering smoke and ozone.

By this afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will have a better chance of moving off of the mountain towards the I-25 corridor. Our best chance for storms in Colorado Springs will come after 3 pm, with hit or miss showers possible through this evening. Our high today in Colorado Springs will be hot, topping out at 90 degrees, with a few triple digit highs a possibility in the lower Arkansas River Valley.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 90; Low: 59. A much clearer start to day in the Pikes Peak Region as air quality continues to improve from what we saw earlier this week. Increasing Pacific moisture today will help to trigger some hit or miss thunderstorms this afternoon, with showers possible into this evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 97; Low: 61. Hot and hazy, but with less wildfire smoke than the past few days. Storm chances will be around 30% today and tomorrow in Pueblo, but higher to our west.

Canon City forecast: High: 93; Low: 62. Dry skies this morning will give way to an unsettled afternoon as showers and thunderstorms are likely today across eastern parts of Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 80; Low: 50. Clearer skies this morning will give way to numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon in Teller County, with storms developing as early as the lunch hour.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. Moderate air quality today as the heavy smoke and ozone that we've seen this past week continues to thin out. This afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible along and near the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 60s. Sunny, breezy, hazy and hot on the eastern Plains. A few thunderstorms will be possible late this afternoon and evening, with the best chances for rain today for areas closest to I-25.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Overall, we're looking at a lot less smoke and haze compared to this past week. Thunderstorms will be possible today along the southern I-25 corridor, with rain chances higher in Huerfano County than Las Animas County.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Less smoke, with more numerous showers and thunderstorms on Friday for the mountains, with minor flood threats in and around any recent burn scars and low lying areas.

Extended outlook forecast:

The weather pattern will remain unsettled into Saturday, with spotty to scattered thunderstorms once again possible from the mountains to the Plains. Our high on Saturday will warm into the upper 80s in Colorado Springs and upper 70s in Woodland Park.

Another strong ridge of high pressure will move into the 4 Corners Region next week. Highs will rebound into the mid 90s in Colorado Springs by Sunday and Monday, with upper 90s by the middle of the week. On the Plains, triple digits will be possible from Sunday into the middle parts of next week as records could be threatened during what's expected to be our third major heat wave of the summer.

