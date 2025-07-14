Patchy morning clouds and smoke with late afternoon storms in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Skies will be partly cloudy early today as some mid-level moisture makes its way across the area. The clouds will remain fairly thin and won't impact temperature rises through the AM hours. Cloud cover increases west to east in the PM hours, mostly favoring the mountains into I-25, which will slow down temperature rises after that.

An upper level system is approaching from the Pacific Northwest. Early this morning, it's centered over southern Idaho. As it swings down into Colorado later today it will interact with moisture already present in our central mountains - where most storms were focused yesterday - and this will be the first spot that sees storms today. As the upper level system continues east, storms will move with it, reaching I-25 in the mid to late afternoon - most likely during the evening commute. While widespread severe storms are not expected - but one or two remain possible, storms today will be capable of dumping heavy rain and producing frequent lightning due to the high amount of water in the atmosphere. Small hail is possible from the strongest storms. And, as usual, an isolated severe storm is still possible.

If headed to Calhan for El Paso County fair day, a similar picture: patchy AM clouds clearing, seasonal highs in the 80s, storm chances highest late in the afternoon to early evening. Today's storms will be scattered - meaning about half of us see one.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 87; Low: 59.

Mostly sunny this morning with some mid-level clouds. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms - timing favors late afternoon into the evening commute. South winds at 10-15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 95; Low: 62.

Sunny through the morning with increasing clouds in mid-afternoon. Isolated late day storms possible. Southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 89; Low: 62.

Mostly sunny this morning, partly cloudy in the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms arrive in late afternoon. West winds at 5-10 mph in the AM, shifting south in the PM.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 80; Low: 50.

Mostly sunny in the morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon with scattered thunderstorms after 2:00 PM (earlier timing as storms are coming in from the northwest today). Southwest winds at 5-10 mph shifting south in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

Mostly sunny through the morning with isolated afternoon thunderstorms during the PM commute. A couple of these storms could be briefly strong, with small hail and gusty wind. South winds at 10-15 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s.

Sunny and hot! Southeast winds at 10-15 mph. A weak shower is possible in the evening - but the chance is low as storms will be decaying as they move into the plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 86/87; Low: 62.

Mostly sunny through the AM - haze in the sky due to smoke from wildfires. Partly cloudy this afternoon, with isolated storms possible late in the afternoon (30% chance). Southwest winds at 5-10 mph this morning, shifting southeast in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s/60s.

Mostly sunny in the morning, thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms first fire in the central and northern mountains, progressing south and east as the afternoon progresses. Southeast winds at 10-20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure over the southeastern US building slightly west into southern Colorado Tuesday will lead to a hot day with highs in the 90s. A separate high off to the southwest will also contribute to warming temperatures. Storm chances will be lower, but non-zero. Widespread storms will be possible in the central mountains, with isolated storms in the Front Range and I-25. This represents the lowest storm chance of the week for most of southern Colorado.

A cold front will arrive Wednesday. The timing in the early afternoon suggests widespread storms will be possible across the region, but highs will remain warm as the front moves through after peak heating. Upslope flow and energy in the upper atmosphere will lead to continued widespread storms on Thursday afternoon and below average temperatures. As usual with this type of set up, we'll be watching how morning cloud cover dissipates to determine exactly where the best storm potential will develop.

A monsoon-like pattern is in the cards at the end of the week into the weekend, keeping daily storm chances in the forecast. Highs remain near average.

____

