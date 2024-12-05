Patchy freezing fog is possible on Thursday morning in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front backs into the eastern plains tonight from the ENE and will bring higher dewpoints with it. The cold front increases humidity overnight and brings the chance of morning frost or freezing fog. The highest likelihood of freezing fog will be in the plains between HWY 50 and I-70 up to I-25.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 27; High: 52;

Thursday may begin with freezing fog or frost. Then the sun will come out and it will rebound to a comfortable day with a high temperature about 6 degrees above average.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 25; High: 53;

Frost or patchy freezing fog is possible in the morning but most of the day will be sunny and temperatures will rebound to about 3 degrees above average.

Canon City forecast: Low: 32; High: 58;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with mild temperatures and light wind less than 10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 22; High: 47;

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with cool temperatures and light wind.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 27; High: 54;

There is potential for freezing fog early on Thursday morning and once it clears the rest of the day will be sunny with temperatures rebounding.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s-50s.

The morning will be frosty with areas of freezing fog. Thursday afternoon will be sunny, with temperatures rising to the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 28/30; High: 56/53;

Mostly sunny on Thursday with mild afternoon temperatures and a light breeze.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 40s-50s;

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a light breeze in the mountain valleys. High temperatures will reach the low 40s to low 50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will generally be in the 40-50s in the mountains and 50s-60s in the plains for the rest of the week and the weekend with mostly sunny conditions. The next cold front arrives overnight on Sunday or early Monday morning which brings a chance of snow showers on Monday. Plan for potentially icy or snowy roads on Monday across the region.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.