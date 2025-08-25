Parts of Southern Colorado under a Flood Watch after a wet weekend

Today’s Forecast:

Dry skies this morning and early this afternoon will be followed by a return to rain and thunderstorms towards the back half of our Monday afternoon and Monday night. Rain will begin to develop around the lunch hour in the mountains, but should hold off until after 3 to 4 pm for the Pikes Peak Region and I-25 corridor. Much like yesterday, a deep plume of subtropical moisture will allow for big soakers today, and a small risk of severe weather. A Flood Watch will remain in effect on Monday from noon until midnight.

KOAA weather A Flood Watch has been issued from noon until midnight for parts of Southern Colorado

On top of the rain, highs on Monday will be unseasonably cool for this time of the year, only warming into the 60s and 70s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 71; Low: 54. The final Monday of August will start out cool and unsettled, with our high in the lower 70s. A Flood Watch will go into effect starting at noon, with the main threat for heavy rain developing after 4 pm. On top of heavy downpours, storms today will also bring frequent lightning, and a chance of hail and gusty winds.

Pueblo forecast: High: 78; Low: 57. After nearly 1" of rain fell at the Pueblo Memorial Airport on Sunday, the week ahead will continue with a wet and unsettled pattern. A Flood Watch will go into effect today at noon, with most of the heavier rain not expected until after 4 or 5 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 74; Low: 58. With the threat for more heavy rain on Monday driven by strong to severe thunderstorms, a Flood Watch will go into effect in Fremont County starting at noon. Periods of heavy rain will be possible anytime this afternoon and evening.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 63; Low: 46. The work week will begin on a wet and unsettled note, with the trend of heavy rain most of the week ahead. A Flood Watch will remain in effect in Teller County from noon until midnight.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 50s. A mix of sun and clouds this morning, with dry skies expected on the Palmer Divide until at least early to mid afternoon. Storms will pick up around 2-3 pm, with a threat for heavy rain and thunderstorms through late Monday night.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Most of our Monday will be dry on the Plains, with rain not reaching eastern Colorado until very late this afternoon or this evening. The threat for flooding will be highest today for areas closest to I-25.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. A Flood Watch will be in effect for Huerfano and Las Animas counties from noon until midnight. Along with the threat for heavy rain and flooding, storms today will bring frequent lighting, as well as a chance for small hail and gusty winds.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 40s. After some drier weather this morning, the threat for heavy rain will increase as early as the lunch hour in the Wets and Sangres. A Flood Watch will go into effect starting at noon, lasting until midnight for the mountains and mountain valleys.

With a near constant supply of rich, sub-tropical moisture this week, threats for rain and flooding will remain elevated here in Southern Colorado. Tuesday's storms will hold off until the late afternoon and evening hours. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, hail and gusty wind will accompany Tuesday's storms. Our high on Tuesday will be fall-like, only warming into the 60s and 70s.

Rain and thunderstorms will remain quite robust and widespread through at least Thursday evening as an enhanced risk of flooding will continue region-wide. Temperatures will return to the 70s in Colorado Springs on Wednesday and remain in the 70s through at least the first half of the Labor Day weekend. Highs in Pueblo and Canon City from Wednesday until Sunday will warm into the lower to middle 80s.

