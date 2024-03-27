Partly cloudy and cool today before a warmup with fire concerns this weekend

Today’s Forecast:

A mainly calm day is ahead but temperatures stay below average with a northwest airflow from Canada over our state. Temperatures start today about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday...but yes, you do need the warm jacket. Partly to mostly cloudy skies begin the day with moisture moving off of the mountains and into the Front Range - but little to no rain or snow is on tap with these clouds.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 49; Low: 25.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies this morning as moisture works east off the mountains. A weak, brief, light shower is possible between 1-3PM but it's generally a dry day. Drier air works in during the afternoon leading to increasing sunshine late this afternoon. Highs today will top out in the upper 40s to low 50s across the region with northwest winds at 10-15 mph. The normal high today in Colorado Springs is 58 degrees, so we'll be about 5-10 degrees below average.

Pueblo forecast: High: 55; Low: 26.

Partly cloudy this morning with increasing sunshine this afternoon - overall more sun than our friends to the north. Winds from the northwest at 10-15 mph keeping us below average temperature wise - Canadian air still in place. The normal high today in Pueblo is 64 degrees.

Canon City forecast: High: 52; Low: 25.

Mostly cloudy this morning, with mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Winds from the northwest at 10-15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 40; Low: 20.

Partly to mostly cloudy this morning with increasing sun by afternoon. Winds from the northwest at 10-15 mph with a brief early afternoon sprinkle possible (20% chance).

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

Partly cloudy this morning becoming mainly sunny this afternoon. Northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s.

Mostly sunny and nice. Northwest winds at 15-20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 45/46; Low: 28/26.

Mostly sunny. Northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: Teens/20s.

Mostly cloudy this morning, mostly sunny this afternoon, with a weak brief snow shower possible. Northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

As high-pressure ridging builds into southern Colorado late this week, breezes will develop Thursday and continue through Sunday, all from the southwest. Fire danger increases Friday along and south of Highway 50 - stay tuned for additional updates to our fire weather concerns. We'll continue to see healthy wind gusts both Saturday and Sunday as we sit beneath the jet stream. High fire danger is likely - if you have outdoor plans this weekend, such as camping...plan on skipping the campfire. Easter Sunday is dry, warm, sunny and breezy - so it'll be just fine to get outside but be mindful of things that could start a fire.

Highs warm for the next 5 days due to the downslope winds and building high pressure each day, from the upper 50s Thursday, to upper 60s by Sunday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

