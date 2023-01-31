Overnight Wind Chill Advisory ahead of a "warmer" Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

One last night of some really cold air before a definite improvement to our forecast later this week. That said, tonight we'll see another round of Wind Chill Advisories for parts of Southern Colorado. Wind chill temperatures into Tuesday morning could drop as low as -15 to -20 degrees.

Make that the third night in a row with a Wind Chill Advisory!⁰⁰Coldest areas could see overnight wind chills down to -15 to -20 degrees. #cowx pic.twitter.com/UoZVysxuEC — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) January 30, 2023

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: -1; High: 28; A Wind Chill Advisory will remain in effect until 8 am Tuesday, with wind chill temperatures as low as -10°F during the morning hours. With sunshine expected to return tomorrow, the Arctic air will begin to slowly exit the state, allowing for our high to warm into the upper 20s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: -2; High: 29; Below zero lows will make for the coldest of the year for Pueblo, and although warmer than today, the afternoon hours will still be well below average for this time of the year.

Canon City forecast: Low: 4; High: 33; Single digit lows in the morning will give way to our first day above freezing since back on Saturday. Even with the warm-up slated to begin on Tuesday, our highs will remain below average.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 2; High: 33; Cold again on Tuesday, but much brighter at least as the clouds are expected to decrease throughout the afternoon hours.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: -0s/0s; High: 20s/30s; After a bitter cold morning, Tuesday's highs will be about 15-20 degrees warmer than today, with further warming expected through the end of the week.

Plains forecast: Low: -0s/0s; High: 20s; Wind Chill Advisories will return to the Plains of Southern Colorado on Tuesday as our latest Arctic attack just won't quit! With sunshine returning by the afternoon, highs will at least be warmer than the past couple of days.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 0s; High: 20s/30s; Well below average temperatures will continue for the next 24 hours, with morning lows in the single digits, and daytime highs in the 20s and 30s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 20s/30s; With the coldest air still trapped in the Plains, the mountains can actually expect a fairly typical winter day, with near average temperatures and dry skies.

Extended outlook forecast:

After being stuck in the deep freezer since the weekend, we're tracking what I suspect will be a well received warming trend later this week. Wednesday's highs will continue to warm under mostly sunny skies, with further warming expected through Friday. By late this week, we can all look forward to seeing afternoon temperatures top out in the 40s and 50s.

As for our next winter storm...we're seeing the potential for a rain/snow mix out towards early next week. Stay tuned!

