Overnight snow showers will bring some impacts to the morning commute

Tonight's Forecast:

Snow mixed with rain will occur this evening before tapering off by very early Wednesday morning. Snow levels will hover between 5,000 and 6,000 feet and not much accumulation is expected below 6,000 feet. This will be a fairly weak first round of weather during an active forecast period. The biggest impacts will be across the mountains, Palmer Divide and Teller County. These areas could see a few inches of slushy snowfall for the Wednesday morning commute.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 29; High: 45. Overnight rain and snow showers will be possible across the Pikes Peak Region through very early Wednesday morning. Up to 1" of snow could fall across northern neighborhoods. Wednesday will be mostly dry during the day, with a few rain and snow showers by late Wednesday night.

PUEBLO: Low: 32; High: 53. Cool and showery tonight, with the chance for a few flakes to mix in with those rain showers. Wednesday's weather will be dry and unseasonably cool, with the chance for more rain showers late Wednesday night.

CANON CITY: Low: 34; High: 53. Tonight's storm will mostly be a rain-maker and not a snow producer across the Arkansas River Basin, although we can't rule out snow mixing in and some light accumulations. Dry skies Wednesday will give way to more rain and snow showers Wednesday night.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 24; High: 38. The forecast for Teller County and the high country will be more unsettled than the Plains. Snow totals of 1-3" will be possible through Wednesday morning, with the chance for additional snow showers Wednesday during the day.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s; High: 40s. Light overnight snow showers across the Palmer Divide may bring a few inches to the ground and lead to a slushy commute Wednesday morning. After a dry day Wednesday, a chance for snow showers will return by late Wednesday night.

PLAINS: Low: 30s; High: 40s/50s. Not much moisture expected for the Plains tonight, with only isolated rain showers possible. Wednesday's weather will follow with a dry and breezy forecast.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s; High: 50s. A few rain and snow showers will be possible tonight, mainly across Huerfano County. Wednesday will be cool and breezy, with the potential for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s. We'll see lighter snowfall totals across the Wet Mountains compared to the Sangre de Cristo Range, where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 am. As much as 4-8" of snow is possible over the higher peaks of the Sangres. Snow showers will be possible through the day on Wednesday, increasing Wednesday night.

Extended Outlook:

Life on the storm track will keep us busy through the end of the week. Thursday's unsettled weather could also include some thunderstorms. Highs will be much cooler Friday and Saturday, with a mix of rain and snow showers sticking around Southern Colorado. Sunday will be dry before another blast of rain and snow follow later on Monday.

